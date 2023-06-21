The Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office has announced that it is resuming passport services as a designated Acceptance Agency on behalf of the U.S. Department of State beginning July 10.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by booking an appointment at one of two Douglas County office locations. All passport services will be by appointment only for both office locations.
Passport service appointments will resume July 10, but appointments may be booked up to three weeks in advance starting June 20.
The Clerk’s Office is located at 1616 8th Street, Minden, NV 89423 and Tahoe General Services is located at 175 US HWY 50, Stateline, NV 89449.
Appointments can be made by visiting the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office website at cltr.douglascountynv.gov.
For application forms, information on required documentation, fees, and a wealth of other passport and international travel information, visit travel.state.gov.
(Douglas County contributed to this report.)