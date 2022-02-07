On Tuesday, January 25, Troopers with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division worked alongside Deputies from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Officers with the Washoe County School District Police to conduct a special enforcement event within the Washoe County School District.
The event was dubbed “Operation Blue Bird” and involved Troopers onboard 2 school buses during their regular routes to act as observers to Traffic violations that occurred around these school buses and in school zones.
Violations seen by those on the bus were relayed to the officers in the area - who took enforcement action.
Officers on motorcycles and in other patrol vehicles also observed and addressed traffic violations in several school zones during this event.
A total of 83 citations were issued for various traffic-related violations. The number one violation cited for was speeding (39 speeding citations were issued by the Highway Patrol). Other violations included improper U-turns, stop sign violations, failing to yield to pedestrians, and distracted driving.
Grant funds from the Washoe County School Safety Initiative, as well as funds from the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division were used for this event.
(Nevada State Police assisted in this report.)