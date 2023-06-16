Washoe County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday morning in Sun Valley.
The incident happened just before noon on East 4th Avenue.
Deputies say the unidentified victim died at a nearby hospital.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating this as an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number: WC23-3039.