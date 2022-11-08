At the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), physical fitness is important for our Deputies to perform their daily duties.
Recently, Deputy KJ Cameron got to show his fitness when he competed at the International Powerlifting Federation World Championships in Canada.
The WCSO is proud to say that Deputy Cameron came home with 3rd place for overall weight lifted in his weight class and 4th in each individual event!
Here are his numbers:
Squat: 573 lbs
Bench: 385 lbs
Deadlift: 672 lbs
That adds up to a total of 1,630 pounds!
Deputy Cameron is a Reno native who is a 1995 graduate of Hug High School and has served with the WCSO since 2016.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)