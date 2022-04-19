The Washoe County Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association (WCHDSA) will be hosting its 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Montreux Golf and Country Club on Monday, May 16, 2022.
The Washoe County Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)3 composed of civic minded business and community leaders dedicated to supporting the goals and mission of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Dennis Balaam started the charitable foundation in 2003. In the years since, the WCHDSA has utilized monies generated by membership fees, dues, grants, and donations to provide the WCSO with special training and equipment such as armored shields, SWAT Team equipment, training gear, and diversity & management training focused on executive leadership development.
Most notably, the WCHDSA assists the WCSO with community outreach events.
Thanks to generous donations of the association, last year 265 local children were provided with essential items and Christmas gifts during the 2021 Shop with a Sheriff event.
The Association also provided funding for the 2021 Christmas in July – Back to School event, which provided more than 600 backpacks full of supplies and hygiene items to Washoe County youth in need.
The shotgun start for the tournament will begin at 9:30 A.M.
If you would like to participate or sponsor a hole at the 2nd Annual Washoe County Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s Golf Tournament, you can call (775) 328-3010 or email info@wchdsa.org