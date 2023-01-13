Weather Alert

...SNOW IMPACTS ON SIERRA PASSES CONTINUE THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY A SERIES OF STRONGER STORMS INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK... A series of winter storms will impact the Sierra and western Nevada through the holiday weekend with an extended period of travel disruptions expected. THIS EVENING: * The first in a series of storms will continue to impact Sierra tonight. The main impacts with this storm will be focused along the Sierra passes and west slopes with upwards of 8 inches possible on the Sierra crest passes. Lighter amounts of snowfall are expected down in the Tahoe Basin with a few inches of accumulation possible. Intermittent, light rain showers will be possible for far western Nevada. While this initial system is relatively weak compared to the incoming storm on Saturday, the snow will exacerbate travel impacts for the evening commute and ski/holiday traffic. Plan on the potential for delays and slowdowns. Have a winter kit in your vehicle with supplies (food, water, clothing, blankets, flashlights, etc.) * A period of stronger winds may impact the Tahoe Basin, Pyramid Lake, and Mineral county this evening. US-95 near Walker Lake will be particularly vulnerable to the stronger winds with a 45% chance of wind gusts exceeding 50 mph for a period of time through 7 pm today. Plan on hazardous boating conditions at Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake as wind gusts approach 50 mph by this afternoon. REST OF THE WEEKEND: * SIERRA: The next wave of storms will provide widespread impacts with the heaviest snowfall rates expected to arrive Saturday and Monday with a brief lull in between on Sunday. Feet of snowfall will be possible. Strong winds are expected along Sierra ridges for the weekend into early next week with wind gusts approaching 100 mph at times, especially Saturday and Monday. * WESTERN NEVADA: Valleys will see gusty southerly winds on Saturday with gusts up to 45 mph in the valleys. Spillover rainfall is possible Saturday afternoon before snow levels drop and provide a rain/snow mix on the valley floors beginning late afternoon-early evening. Up to an inch of slushy accumulation will be possible through early evening on the valley floors with areas above 5000 feet seeing up to 3 inches (35% chance) including: Washoe Valley, Virginia City/Highlands, and foothill areas.