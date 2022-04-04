A man who pleaded guilty to child sex-related crimes was sentenced last week up to 16 years in prison.
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says 62-year-old Curtis Lee Milke pleaded guilty in January to one count of Lure or Attempt to Lure a Child with Use of Computer Technology to Engage in Sexual Conduct, one count of Soliciting a Child for Prostitution, and one count of Abuse or Neglect of a Child Involving Sexual Exploitation.
Milke will be eligible for parole after serving 6 years in prison.
Authorities say Milke was arrested last August as part of a sex trafficking sting operation conducted by the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT).
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office contributed to this report.)