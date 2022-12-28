(December 28, 2022) The Washoe County Health District reported on Wednesday that RSV cases have reached over 1,500 this flu season.
The county saw a gentle decline last week, with 151 RSV cases reported, compared to 263 just a few weeks ago.
“Having exceeded 1,500 cases so far is very significant RSV season that we’re experiencing. But we’re pleased to see that those numbers are declining," said WCHD officer Kevin Dick.
He added that COVID-19 and flu cases are also decreasing. Coronavirus cases dropped to 43 last week compared to 50 the week before.
Though, Dick said that respiratory illnesses might increase again after the holidays.
“We would not be surprised at all, and really expect to see some increase in cases occurring after the holiday gatherings," he said.
He and David Wuest, executive secretary on the Nevada Pharmacy Board, advised parents with sick children to work with a pediatrician rather than going to the emergency room.
“Avoid going to the emergency department unless your child is seriously ill, experiencing breathing difficulties to try to keep the pressure off the emergency departments and the hospitals," Dick said.
Wuest added that parents can seek child-safe over-the-counter treatments. He said that with national shortages, parents should talk with pharmacists to see if they're keeping some medications behind the counter.
“Some pharmacies do pull the product back behind the counter, so you should always check in with the pharmacist – they might have a policy that you can only buy so much," he said.
Dick said that WCHD is also encouraging everyone to receive their flu and COVID-19 vaccines.