More children are still showing up at Renown's pediatric ICU and ER with RSV and other illnesses. So much so, they are now full everyday with patients.
Pediatric doctors say hospitals usually fill up during the winter months with RSV cases.
As of right now, Renown is seeing more 100 pediatric patients per day, and some children with more than one virus.
Health officials say there have been 11 different RSV outbreaks in preschools and daycares and one elementary school in Washoe County.
It's recommended that kids get vaccinated for COVID and other illnesses.
The virus can impact all ages, but doctors are warning it’s most dangerous in young children. Dr. Vanessa Slots, the Division Chief of General Pediatrics at Renown Children's Hospital previously told us, “They're the ones that struggle the most with RSV, mucus secretions are really thick, they have a hard time coughing those up, can cause respiratory distress.”
Dr. Slots says the biggest thing parents should be looking out for is breathing. She says if a child is breathing heavy and you see their bellies and chest going in and out, it’s likely not safe. Another thing to look out for is their intake. “If they're not taking in enough fluids, they're not having good wet diapers, breathing heavy, not as active, that definitely needs to be seen.”
RSV is highly contagious and can be spread through coughing sneezing and through germs on the hands. She says if your child is sick, it’s important to keep them home from daycare or school.
Health District Officials say RSV symptoms can get worse over time, so if you're noticing breathing patterns that are different or abnormal you should seek medical attention.
Worldwide, more than 100,000 children die each year from RSV, and in the U.S., RSV kills under 1,000 kids per year.