The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is celebrating and honoring the life-changing work of school counselors during National School Counseling Week February 6-10. The theme for this year’s observance is “School Counselors: Helping Students Dream Big.”
“Now more than ever before, our school counselors are invaluable. They provide vital supports to our students, staff and families every day,” said WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield. “We are grateful for all they do to ensure that our students graduate prepared for the future they choose.”
“Our counselors serve all stakeholders supporting students, families, guardians, staff, administrators, community service providers, therapists and social workers, to name a few,” said Katherine Loudon, counseling coordinator for WCSD. “They are uniquely positioned to create optimal conditions and connections to best serve students on their journey through the educational system.”
National School Counseling Week is sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) and is designed to focus national attention on the important role school counselors play in the lives of students and staff members across the country.
Counselors provide critical support to students in achieving academic success and planning for their future, while remaining actively engaged in helping students explore their abilities, strengths, interests and talents.
Counselors collaborate with parents as they navigate the challenges of raising children and focus on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, career and social-emotional development. Counselors also partner with teachers and other educators to provide an educational environment where students can set healthy, realistic and optimistic goals and realize their potential.
School counselors are certified, experienced educators who have earned a master’s degree in school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total education system that serves 61,000 students in the Washoe County School District.
“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, career options and social-emotional skills,” said Jill Cook, executive director of the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”
Parents or community members with specific questions or concerns about school counseling programs should contact the counselors at their local schools. More general information is available on ASCA’s website at www.schoolcounselor.org