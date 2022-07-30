The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is partnering with the Salvation Army, Walmart and the Rotary Club of Reno for this fundraiser.
Saturday July 30, 2022 was the first of two events where a school bus was filled with donated school supplies.
The supplies collected will benefit WCSD's Children in Transition program that's aimed at helping students who may be experiencing homelessness or are in foster care.
The next Stuff-the-Bus collection date will be on Friday, August 5 at the Walmart in Lemmon Valley located at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway.
The bus will be parked in the Walmart parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a list of supplies needed:
- Backpacks
- Lunch bags
- Blue/black ink pens
- Highlighter pens
- Twistable crayons
- Color pencils
- Markers
- 3 ring folders (to snap in binders)
- Folders
- Binder dividers
- 3 ring pencil bags (to snap in binders)
- Glue sticks
- Kleenex
- Clorox wipes
- Composition books (college and wide ruled)
- Spiral notebooks (college and wide ruled)
- Loose leaf binder paper (college ruled)
- Dry erase markers
- Scissors
- Pencil sharpeners
- Sharpies
- Erasers
WCSD will also hold a Back to School Expo on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at Reno Town Mall and will feature a job fair as well as information for parents regarding the upcoming school year.