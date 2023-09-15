The Nevada Department of Education released Nevada School Performance Framework data for Washoe County on Friday, including the first "star ratings" since the 2018-2019 school year.
Data shows Washoe County aligning with a national trend showing that school districts are seeing slower than expected returns to pre-pandemic levels of student achievement.
WCSD students are particularly struggling in the middle grades and in math.
The data from the 2022-2023 school year shows 42% of schools receiving three or more stars, and 58% with two stars or less.
An assessment shows 34% of students from 3rd to 8th grade meeting grade level standards in math.
41% of students between 3rd and 8th grade are meeting grade level standards in English language arts.
Meanwhile, 45% of 11th grade students met grade-level standards on the ACT in English, while just 22% met standards in math.
Data shows that the district was able to increase the number of 12th grade students participating in and passing advanced courses, and the number of 9th grade students earning the required credits to remain on track.
In a release, the WCSD says they have launched the iReady math and literacy program for students in grades K-8. The iReady program provides learning activities targeted for each student’s strengths and needs and helps teachers identify next steps in their learning path.
Successful iReady pilot programs have already been run at Stead Elementary, Maxwell Elementary and Cold Springs Middle School.
The district is also touting investments to improve student outcomes including new middle school curricula with assessment and data analysis tools for teachers, new instructional materials for high school students, strengthened systems for ongoing graduation monitoring, expanded dual-credit opportunities at both TMCC and UNR; and continued access to Paper virtual tutoring.