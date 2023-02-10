On Thursday, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was honored to attend the 11th Annual Heroes with Heart Award and Fundraiser Dinner hosted by the Trauma Intervention Program of Northern Nevada.
Three Washoe County Sherriff’s Office members were nominated as part of ten finalists for the five “Heroes with Heart” Awards.
Sgt. Biggar, Deputy Beier, and Deputy Lorman were all identified by TIP volunteers as being especially kind and compassionate to victims of tragedies.
Sheriff Balaam said, “I am incredibly proud of the work each of you does in our community. The ability to treat others with compassion and empathy embodies the essence of service.”
The sheriff's office says they support each of their team members and extends a big congratulations to Deputy Beier, who received the “Hero with Heart” award.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)