The Washoe County District Attorney's Office in downtown Reno reopened Friday after two buildings were evacuated Wednesday because of a gas leak.
Washoe County says repairs are ongoing.
Victims or witnesses scheduled to appear can access the Victim Witness Assistance Center or can call 328-3210 for questions about court appearance. All others may call the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office at 328-3200.
They tell us NV Energy responded to a small gas leak on 1 South Sierra Street just before noon on Wednesday and evacuated both the north and south buildings as a precaution.
The north building was later reopened.
NV Energy is investigating the issue and the City says if you had an appointment at Reno Municipal Court for Wednesday, you should reschedule.
If you have an appointment at the DA's office before Tuesday, they should contact you to reschedule.
Heads up: The Reno Municipal Court was evacuated due to a gas leak and will not reopen today! If you had a court hearing this afternoon, they will contact you to reschedule to a later date.
