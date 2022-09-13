The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) partnered with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) to install two air quality sensors on tribal land and with other community organizations.
The air quality initiative gave people in both Hungry Valley (approximately 800 residents) and the Prosperity Street RSIC locations ability to see real-time air quality updates, which have proven useful recently due to air pollution concerns caused by the nearby Mosquito Fire.
The collaboration has helped residents specifically in Hungry Valley where there hasn't been air quality sensors before and adds to the number of total sensors in Washoe County in general. Updates from the Purple Air sensors can be seen on the Airnow.Gov site, which has updated air quality info updated hourly.
WCHD-AQMD has distributed more than a dozen Purple Air sensors to community partners that were funded by penalties from air quality violations. Other sensors were given to the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation, Washoe County Family Engagement Center, Washoe County – Our Place, Washoe County Cares Campus, NV Energy and City of Sparks - Alf Sorensen Community Center.
