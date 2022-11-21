After Dr. Angie Taylor was elected to the Nevada Assembly, her District E seat is open.
In fact, she sent her letter of resignation to the Washoe County School Board Vice President on Monday afternoon. It follows:
Dear Vice President Nicolet,
It is with mixed emotions that I submit my official letter of resignation from the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees effective immediately.
While I was originally informed that I could stay in office until the Nevada State Supreme Court canvasses the election results on November 22, 2022, today I learned that waiting until then could potentially create a legal issue and be challenged in court. Although I was advised that it isn’t settled law, it doesn’t make sense to risk putting the District in a protracted legal battle.
For the past 8 years, I have been blessed by the opportunity to represent the students, staff, schools and citizens in District E. During that time, I am humbled to have been elected to serve as Board President for four years, Board Vice President twice and Board Clerk once. I understand that leadership is a privilege and although not perfect, I hope my tenure leaves a positive impact behind.
I am excited about the future of the Washoe County School District a new chapter begins – new Supt, new Board, new strategic plan. Thank you for the honor and privilege to serve the District that I love.
Warmly,
Angela D. Taylor, Ph.D.
So far, seven people have submitted applications for the newly open seat.
At their Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, November 22, each applicant will be allowed five minutes to provide a statement to the board and community on why they are interested in serving on the Board of Trustees until the next election cycle in 2024.
Those applicants include:
Meghan Beyer, Kellie Crosby-Sturtz, Cody Johnson, Adrienne Potter, John Reyes, Alex Woodley, and Joey Gilbert...who just finished running for governor.
Some of the specific questions the board will ask the candidates for her seat will include:
* Why are you interested in serving on the board?
* What experience, interest, training or other skills do you feel you would bring to the board?
* What is the role of a trustee?
Other agenda items include their legislative platform for the 2023 Nevada Legislative session which will include priority policy areas like funding, student and staff health, educator support and academic success.
They will also review the 2023-2024 budget process and four-year financial plan.
The meeting is expected to start at 1 p.m. at the Washoe County School District Administration Building at 425 E. 9th Street in Reno.
If you can’t make the meeting, you can watch a livestream of the meeting by clicking here.