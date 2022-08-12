In a letter to parents Thursday night, the Washoe County School District said they could be eligible for money if they take their children to school.
Parents could receive 62.5 cents per mile for taking a child to school, however, a student must actively be in the car for the payment. A parent/guardian will receive a check payment.
However, according to the district’s website, there is certain criteria for reimbursements:
- The Student Transportation Reimbursement Form must be completed no later than 30 days after the start of week of transportation suspension.\
- Students must reside outside of the school walk zone and be eligible for general education school transportation. Students on variances are not eligible for school transportation or reimbursements.
- Reimbursement is only for the days when transportation is suspended for school and student attendance for those days will be verified through Infinite Campus.
- Reimbursement will be based on the primary address listed in Infinite Campus and will only be for one trip to and from school. Please be sure your address is current in Infinite Campus. Mileage from home to school is calculated utilizing the District Transportation routing software.
The district has hired 35 bus drivers over the last several weeks to help with the driver shortage. The goal is to have them trained by October, which could mean a rotation schedule, which has been in effect since last year, could come to an end.
"Our goal is to end this at fall break,” said Scott Lee with the Washoe County School District. “Through September, then in October when we come back to have full transportation service again. If it's possible to do it earlier than that, we will do it earlier than that.”
To learn more about the reimbursements, and how to log miles, you can visit this website.