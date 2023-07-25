The Washoe County School District's Board of Trustees is set to discuss, consider and possibly approve the proposed Sexuality, Health, and Responsibility curriculum for 4th and 5th grade students Tuesday afternoon.
The meeting is set for 2 p.m. at the Administration Building Board Room on East 9th Street in Reno.
A presentation on the proposed new curriculum will happen before it is discussed and considered. That presentation and the ensuing discussion are set to happen closer to the end of the meeting.