The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) to assist local children with cancer on Saturday for the Dozer & Dirt Fundraiser.
Dozers & Dirt has been a staple in the community for 20+ years thanks to the community's generous support, the event has raised more than $1 million in the fight against pediatric cancer.
The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation has provided more than $6 million in direct financial assistance to local children battling cancer - all through locally raised funding.
For twenty-two years, NNCCF has been the only nonprofit in the region solely dedicated to childhood cancer. NNCCF continues to assist local childhood cancer families through the generosity of “Community Partners” and fundraisers like Dozers & Dirt.