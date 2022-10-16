Members of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) K9 Unit along with other Northern Nevada K9 unit teams competed in the 2022 Inaugural K9 Unit Challenge in Carson City Saturday.
The competition consisted of three courses, Detection, Patrol, and Obstacle/Agility.
The goal of this competition is for the different agencies to have a chance to work with each other and give the community a glimpse of what these K9 and their handlers are capable of doing.
The WCSO was represented by Deputy Harris with K9 Ava, Deputy Evans with K9 Odin, and Deputy Lynch with K9 Ace.
Deputy Harris and K9 Ava won 1st place in the Obstacle/Agility course, 3rd place in Patrol, and 2nd place overall.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)