Starting Tuesday, artist Charly Malpass will begin painting her Bluebirds Among Sage mural on the City Hall Parking Garage.
This project will take one week and includes temporary lane and sidewalk closures along First Street, Center Street, and Lincoln Alley. The City of Reno says this will not prevent access to or limit use of the garage.
On February 23, 2022, the Reno City Council approved an Agreement to commission Malpass for the City Hall Parking Garage Mural Project in the amount of $70,000 from Room Tax.
You can view the Project Proposal by clicking the link for more information.
Paint will be applied using brushes and rollers, eliminating any concerns of overspray that typically result from spray-on application.
The photos attached to this story are renderings of what is expected to be the completed project.