During Monday's City Council Meeting in Sparks, Mayor Ed Lawson appointed Wes Duncan to the position of Sparks City Attorney.
During the meeting, Sparks City Councilmembers unanimously confirmed his appointment to the position left vacant by Chet Adams, who retired earlier this month after 28 years as the elected City Attorney.
“I am excited to serve the citizens of Sparks as their new City Attorney and humbled by Mayor Lawson and the Sparks City Council for their support,” Mr. Duncan said. “As City Attorney, I will endeavor to selflessly serve our community, deliver justice to victims of crime, safeguard city resources, be proactive in my approach to addressing legal issues, and partner with law enforcement to enhance community safety.”
Before being appointed City Attorney, Mr. Duncan was Sparks Chief Assistant City Attorney for 18 months and a felony prosecutor at the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.
“I’m thankful to Chet Adams for his years of service to the City of Sparks,” said Mayor Ed Lawson. “I’m excited to see the great things Mr. Duncan will do for our city. He is passionate about his service and is a forward-thinking leader with a strong work ethic and proven track record.”
Mr. Duncan was also a partner at the law firm of Hutchison and Steffen, served as the First Assistant Attorney General at the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, was an elected State Assemblyman, Deputy District Attorney in Clark County and an active-duty Air Force Judge Advocate where he deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He currently serves in the rank of Lieutenant Colonel as the reserve Staff Judge Advocate to the 940th Wing at Beale Air Force Base. While at the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, Mr. Duncan helped lead a nearly 400-person office, spearheaded efforts to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits and advised constitutional officers and state boards and commissions.
Mr. Duncan is the 17th City Attorney in the history of Sparks. The Sparks City Attorney is an elected, non-partisan position with a term of four years. The City Attorney’s Office represents the city council, city departments, and prosecutes misdemeanors including domestic violence and DUIs throughout the city of Sparks. Retired City Attorney Chet Adams was re-elected in 2020. Mr. Duncan will serve the remainder of Mr. Adams’s term that expires in November of 2024.
(City of Sparks)