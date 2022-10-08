Western Nevada College’s new Diversity Center (also known as Wildcat Commons) opened to much applause and anticipation during Wildcat Life’s Welcome Back Week last month.
The center will help Western support and encourage diversity, equity and inclusion of all people participating within the college community. The new space will host speakers and events in the months to come.
A generous donation from NV Energy Foundation helped facilitate the creation of the Diversity Center.
The center in Dini Room 100 is available for use during regular Student Center hours, unless it is reserved for an event or meeting.
“If someone wants to book the space for an event or meeting, they can call or email me directly or they can contact the Student Life desk,” said Student Life Coordinator Heather Rikalo.
Rikalo can be contacted at 775-445-3241 or heather.rikalo@wnc.edu.