Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Waves of 3 to 4 feet on Pyramid Lake. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small vessels may capsize on Pyramid Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to impact the higher elevations this morning, especially above 7000 feet. This includes Donner Summit and Mt. Rose Summit. Snow coupled with strong gusty winds may reduce visibility in the mountains. Snow levels will drop through this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If possible, avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches as they may be prone to fall. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&

...Significant Storm to End 2022... A significant atmospheric river storm will bring renewed impacts to the region Friday through early Sunday morning. * Rain and snow: Heavy rain and high elevation snow is anticipated with this storm with peak rates Saturday and Saturday night. Liquid totals in the Sierra could reach 5 to 7 inches over a 2-day period, with 2 to 4 inches in the foothills, and 1 to 2 inches across western Nevada. * Snow levels and character: Snow levels are expected to rise to 8000-8500 feet for around 24 hours during the heaviest precipitation. Snow levels then begin to fall Saturday afternoon bringing impacts to most Sierra passes by evening and to Lake Tahoe and foothill elevations by early Sunday morning. The snow will be a heavy and wet Sierra cement. * There will certainly be major rises on rivers, creeks, and streams. At this point, however, there is no mainstem river flooding expected. Urban and poor drainage problems may bring localized flood concerns. * Winds: Another round of gusty southwest winds are expected with this storm, but winds do not look as strong as what we experienced this morning.