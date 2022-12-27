A stormy weather pattern continues through the weekend. Rain and mountain snow showers on Tuesday along with gusty winds. Many areas have already picked up more than an inch of rain.
Minor flooding is possible around low lying areas, with fast rising and moving rivers and streams.
Snow levels drop Tuesday afternoon with chain controls likely over our mountain passes Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
A rain-snow mix will fall around our valleys for the Wednesday morning commute with slick conditions possible.
A break in the weather on Wednesday, with another round of rain and mountain snow showers on Thursday, that will last through early Sunday.
The Nevada Department is sharing the following safety precautions to help drive safely in the rain:
• Only travel in heavy rain when necessary, and always leave extra time to safely reach your destination
• When getting into the car during rainy conditions, wet shoes may slide from pedals. Dry soles of shoes on vehicle carpeting or rubber matting if possible
• Be aware and avoid flooded areas--never attempt to cross running or flooded water
• Always buckle up
• Turn on headlights to see and be seen
• Defrost windows if necessary, both before and while driving
• Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not rainy conditions
• By Nevada law, wipers must be on while driving in rain or snow
• Keep additional distance from other vehicles
• Watch carefully for other vehicles and pedestrians
• Turn off cruise control to reduce hydroplaning
• Brake earlier and with less force, and turn slower, than you would in normal driving conditions
• Do not slam on brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles
• If vehicle begins to skid, steer in direction of slide and slowly remove foot from accelerator
• Temporarily pull off the road to a safe location if you have difficulty seeing the roadway or other traffic
A couple more storms move through the region by Thursday into Friday and again by the weekend.
Residents are encouraged to prepare for the storm before it hits. Prepare now by clearing drainages and ditches of debris for increased water flows. Prepare for strong winds by securing outdoor furniture, temporary construction structures and canopies.
Sandbags
The City is providing sandbags and sand at seven locations:
* City of Reno Corporation Yard, outside the gate, at 1640 East Commercial Row. Open 24 hours
* Mira Loma Park, south end of the parking lot, at 3000 S. McCarran Blvd. Open 24 hours
* Jack Tighe Memorial Fields, in the parking lot, at 325 VFW Historic Lane. Open 24 hours
* Moya Boulevard near the intersection of Red Baron Boulevard. Open 24 hours.
* Reno Fire Station #5 (Mayberry Fire Station), located at 1500 Mayberry Drive, in the parking lot. Open 24 hours.
* Horseman’s Park, in the parking lot, at 2800 Pioneer Drive. Open 24 hours.
* Idlewild Park, in the parking lot of the James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial, at 2055 Idlewild Drive. Open 24 hours
Residents are responsible for filling their bags and should bring their own shovels. Empty bags and sand are available at each location. Beginning Tuesday morning, December 27, at 7 a.m., limited quantities of pre-filled bags for those with disabilities are available at the Corporation Yard at 1640 East Commercial Row. While the supplies are free, people should only take what they need.
The City of Reno Utility Services team will be monitoring the irrigation ditches and making sure that crews are available to remove debris as needed to optimize flow. The City is prepared to respond to local drainage concerns and have traffic signage ready for affected roads.
The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south, including the greater Lake Tahoe area through Wed AM,https://t.co/Jxxt3KjORe pic.twitter.com/XZCFQhcLJC— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) December 27, 2022
Winds are starting to intensify in northwestern NV. On top of the wind, rain has been seen in much of northern NV along I-80. Be vigilant when driving as wet roads, wet snow, and high winds can cause hazardous conditions. Rain, wind, and snow, oh my! #nvwx pic.twitter.com/qdhfINpLlM— NWS Elko (@NWSElko) December 27, 2022
