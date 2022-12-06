Weather Alert

...Weaker Winter System Thursday night into Friday... ...Potentially Major Sierra Winter Storm this Weekend... THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Weaker Storm, Sierra Pass Impacts Possible. A fast moving and weaker storm will push through the Sierra Thursday night into Friday morning. Travel difficulties across Sierra passes are possible with up to 6 inches of snow accumulation along the Sierra crest passes. A few light showers may make it into western Nevada, but overall much of western Nevada will remain dry. Winds will become strong across Sierra ridgelines, with increased breezes into lower valleys. THIS WEEKEND: Major Sierra Storm. Chances for a major Sierra winter storm are increasing for this weekend. Chances for heavy snowfall with feet of accumulation are increasing across the Sierra from Friday night through late Sunday night. Travel across the Sierra is not recommended this weekend and may be impossible at times. If you choose to do so, make sure to have proper supplies and plan for long delays. Winds will remain strong and gusty in the High Sierra with periods of stronger winds surfacing in valley locations. Lower western Nevada valleys could see spillover rainfall Saturday as snow levels rise to near 5000 feet. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall during this timeframe could create some nuisance flooding for urban and poor drainage areas. Snow levels will then rapidly drop to all western Nevada valley floors by Sunday morning which will provide the best chances for a few inches snow accumulation and travel impacts across lower valleys.