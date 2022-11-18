The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), the global association for the attractions industry, announced the winners of the 2022 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida.
Wild Island’s Coconut Bowl, among 20 nominees in the category, received the Brass Ring award for Top Family Entertainment Center of the World.
“We feel honored to be chosen as a winner among so many incredible nominees. This accomplishment speaks volumes for the hard work and dedication of our entire team here at Wild Island” said Craig Buster, Coconut Bowl General Manager.
Coconut Bowl was also among the top three finalists for this award in 2021.
Coconut Bowl underwent a massive expansion in 2018, adding a one-of-a-kind glowing electric go-kart track, the most technologically advanced laser tag arena available, over 100 of the newest arcade games, a self-shopping redemption store, a revamped outdoor 36-hole miniature golf course and a 150-person mezzanine.
The now 125,000-square-foot award-winning facility hosts nearly 800,000 guests per year.
Wild Island has been locally owned and operated for over 30 years, first opening Wild Island Waterpark in 1989 and then the Coconut Bowl in 2003.
The tremendous growth the company has seen over the last 30 years has resulted in the Coconut Bowl now employing over 200 people year round and the Waterpark employing an additional 275 in the summer. Buster says Wild Island’s internal culture and the support of the community have helped them achieve this incredible honor. “Providing a fun, wholesome environment to Northern Nevada families is our goal and we are looking forward to continuing that tradition in the years to come,” said Buster.