Winnemucca Police: Deadly Shooting Appears to be Act of Self-Defense

Around 12:30 a.m. on August 21, 2022, the Winnemucca Police Department responded to a call for shots fired at the Maverick, located at 605 W. Haskell Street.
When officers got there, they found a 16-year-old man who had been shot by a 19-year-old man.
First responders began lifesaving efforts and the victim was transported to the Humboldt General Hospital, but later died from his injuries.
The initial investigation shows the incident was an act of self-defense. Both information given by witnesses and evidence at the scene suggests the person who was shot had attacked the shooter with a knife beforehand.
Police say everyone involved is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
They ask if anyone has information relating to this case, to contact Detective Chukuma Jones of the Winnemucca Police Department at 775-623-6396.
You can also remain anonymous by contacting Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.
(The Winnemucca Police Department contributed to this report.)