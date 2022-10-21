For the second year, Wolf Pack fans will have the chance to tailgate in Midtown Reno before the big homecoming game.
"I feel like this community really rallies behind our own," said Rachel Gattuso with Noble Pie parlor. "We're very proud of our university, we are proud of everyone who comes to reno and becomes a Renoite, and part of that is the Wolf Pack. We want to support our alumni, we want to support our athletes and academics as well."
There will be several tailgate zones throughout the district, and local businesses are offering all kinds of deals and discounts. Noble Pie Parlor's MidTown location will be offering happy hour specials all day long, partnering with the Orvis School of Nursing and Veterans Alumni Chapters.
"Wear your Wolf Pack gear, obviously," Gattuso said. "There will be a photo op for everyone who is attending, you can get a free photo and come down and enjoy the tasty food and all of the beers that are here."
There will be special appearances from Wolfie and some of the athletes, a way to get everyone in the spirit before Saturday's game.
"I'm an alum myself, proud graduate of the Reynolds School of Journalism, so I very much support our Wolf Pack," Gattuso said. "Homecoming is the time for everyone to come back to center, all of the alumni from near and far. We hope everyone shows up and supports the Wolf Pack, it's a big deal!"
The festivities run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
PACK! MidTown Tailgate Zones
WOLF PACK ZONE | STICKS MAIN TAILGATE
Mari Chuy's, Whispering Vine will have special appearances by Athletics, Wolf Pack Swag, DJ, face paintings, glitter braids by Caliber Salon, Photo Booth & giveaways in collaboration with Nevada Alumni Association, Athletics and ASUN, School of Public Health
JoSella is offering Wolf Pack menu in collaboration with Graduate Alumni Chapter
SUP is giving away FREE cups of soup in collaboration with Nevada Young Alumni Chapter
Battle Born Beer Truck will have tabs open
SILVER ZONE | CHENEY x VIRGINIA STREET
Pinon, Noble Pie will have Happy Hour Specials All Day Long in collaboration with Orvis School of Nursing and Veterans Alumni Chapters
DipDee Food Truck at MidTown Eats Parking Lot
Cypress is the 'Official Unofficial After Party' with LIVE music featuring the Electric & ANURA
BLUE ZONE | MARTIN x VIRGINIA STREET
Local Beer Works will be BBQing, offering $5 pints and UNR swag raffles with Nevada Ski Chapter.
The Emerson will have LIVE DJ, Wolf Pack Margaritas & Taco Truck with Latino & Native American Alumni
Craft is hosting a Sierra Belle Pop Up Shop
THE BACKYARD | THE ROUNDABOUT
$5 beers & $7 sangrias at Wonder Aleworks (Honors College)
Bubble Tea Station Cafe (Asian Pacific Islander)