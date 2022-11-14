A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
The driver died on scene, while both passengers, both kids, suffered moderate to major injuries and were flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno for medical treatment.
The woman, and kids, ages seven and nine, are from Fair Oaks, California.