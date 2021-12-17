The Wreaths Across America Project has been an annual event at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley since 2007. They weren't able to hold a public ceremony last year, so the Nevada Veterans Coalition is hoping for a big turnout for Saturday's event. Everyone is invited to come out and show their support for our men and women in uniform by helping to place a wreath at each grave.
"We love to have the children come out with everybody and actually place a wreath," said Tom Draughon with the Nevada Veterans Coalition. "The important thing is when you place a wreath, to look down at the name, take a moment, and say thank you. We remember you. It's just really important."
The Nevada Veterans Coalition was able to place 28 wreaths that first year, and support has grown through the years. This will be the eighth year the group has raised enough money to put a wreath on the grave of every single veteran laid to rest at the cemetery - more 10,000 of them. It's a way to honor those that have served, all over the country.
"All of the veterans, not only here, but all the cemeteries across the United States," Draughon said. "All of these veterans have given a portion of their lives, and of course, some all, and so it's our way of saying thank you, we really appreciate what you do for all of us."
That ceremony is tomorrow, December 18, 2021, at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley.
Wreaths can be purchased at www.NNVC.org