For the first time ever, WWE will be coming to Lake Tahoe to the Tahoe Blue Event Center on October 1.
Tickets will range from $20 - $100, additional fees may apply.
Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, July 12 at 10:00am with general on-sale following on Friday, July 14 at 10:00am.
Fans can sign up for the Tahoe Blue Event Center E-Newsletter and getfull details by clicking here: Tahoe Blue Event Center
Scheduled to make an appearance at the Tahoe Blue Event Center is Cody Rhodes, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins the Women’s World Championship, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and many more. Card subject to change.