Youth Sports Head Injury Bill Passes Committee

A bill aimed at providing clearer guidelines and procedures for managing head injuries in young athletes is moving forward in the Nevada Legislature.
Senate Bill 80 passed committee Wednesday afternoon.
Among the policies outlined in the bill:
-Revising certain policies adopted by The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association
-Creating a concussion management team
-Requiring certain school employees to complete training related to head injuries
-Requiring certain schools to create and distribute a brochure concerning the prevention and treatment of injuries to the head
The full bill can be read here.