APRIL 4 UPDATE:
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center (SMC), the newest hospital to be built in Reno, is now accepting patients. The Medical Center is the first full-service hospital to be built in the Reno/Sparks area in more than a century and is the most recent expansion of Northern Nevada Health Systems’ services.
The hospital opened this morning and is now accepting patients 24/7, including labor and delivery and emergency care.
“We’re excited to open our doors to address the region’s need for better access to healthcare,” said Alan Olive, CEO of Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center. “Today is the culmination of years of planning, two-plus years of construction, and months of training and preparation to continue our legacy of quality and empathetic care as established by our Health System.”
SMC will open with 170 beds with each room designed as a universal room, which will allow it to be converted based on patient care needs.
The hospital has hired over 250 employees and has hundreds of local physicians on medical staff to support its operations. Providers that will support the hospital include pediatrics, anesthesia, hospital medicine, ER, local surgeons and local OBGYN providers.
Officials say extensive measures have been implemented to ensure patient comfort and safety, including sound abatement technology so patients have a quiet, healing environment.
“The sanitization and patient care measures that are being used for Sierra Medical Center are unlike others we have seen,” said Carla Adams, Chief Nursing Officer of Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center. “The beauty of building a hospital is the ability to customize it to ensure our patients are kept as comfortable and safe as possible during their stay. We are proud of the innovative standards built into the new hospital and anticipate caring for our community for years to come.”
Northern Nevada Health System, along with its parent company, Universal Health Services, Inc., has invested $301 million in the region with the build of Sierra Medical Center. The construction phase was led by SR Construction who has designed and improved communities through its innovative construction builds for over 30 years.
In addition, the campus will have a medical office building that will be home to outpatient healthcare services. The expansion is planned to open in 2023.
For more information about Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center, visit www.NNSierra.com
-------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGNIAL STORY:
The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center happened Monday. Medical officials, as well as city, state and county representatives were there for it.
"It will change things drastically, by increasing access of patients and doctors to one another," says Chief of Staff, Dr. Letitia Anderson.
The soon-to-open hospital is fully equipped and ready to go. It will be a full service hospital. The only thing it will not provide is a designated trauma center. New services include labor and delivery, oncology, cardiovascular and neurosurgical services. The space will initially provide 170 private patient rooms and has the capacity to expand.
"Private rooms reduce infection, increase privacy and provide a better patient stay," says Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center CEO, Alan Olive.
The campus will also be home to a medical office building that will be home to outpatient health care services.
The expansion is planned to open in 2023.