Sugar Land, Tex. –A homer and two-RBI night from Seth Beer powered the Reno Aces’ (48-40) offense in a 4-2 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-51) Friday night in front of 4,589 attendees at Constellation Field. The Aces have now matched a season-high seven-straight wins.
Reno’s bats drew first blood in the top of the second with a two-run inning highlighted by a solo smash from Beer for a 2-0 advantage.
Beer struck again in the third with an RBI double to plate Stone Garrett and padded Reno’s lead to 3-0. The designated hitter finished the night with a 2-for-4 effort including a homer and a pair of RBI.
The win was awarded to Ryne Nelson after the right-hander tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball on three hits and struck out five batters for his seventh win. Nelson improved his road record to 5-1 in 10 starts this season.
Kevin Ginkel earned his eighth save with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, allowed one hit and struck out two batters to secure Reno’s 4-2 win.
Aces Notables:
- Camden Duzenack: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI.
- Jancarlos Cintron: 1-for-4, RBI.
- Juan Graterol: 2-for-4, R, SB and extended hitting streak to seven games.
- Ryne Nelson: (W, 7-5), 5.1 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 BB, 5 K’s.
- J.B. Wendelken: (H,1), 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, BB, 1 K.
The Reno Aces continue their trip to Texas to take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for a six-game series through Sunday, July 17.