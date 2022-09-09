Reno Aces

[RENO ACES RELEASE]

In a tight battle throughout the game, the Reno Aces (73-60) fell short in a 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Salt Lake Bees (63-70) Friday night at Smith’s Ballpark.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Dominic Canzone led the inning off with a double to left. Two at-bats later, Camden Duzenack unloaded a two-run shot to left for a 4-3 Reno lead.  

The lead would be short-lived as the Aces allowed two unanswered runs in the following three innings for a 5-4 defeat.

J.B. Wendelken (L, 5-1) was charged the loss after the right-hander allowed an unearned run on no hits, walked one and struck out a batter.  

Aces Notables:

  1. Camden Duzenack: 1-for-3, HR (13), 2 RBI, R, hitting streak is now six games.
  2. Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, 2B, R
  3. Jordan Luplow: 1-for-5, RBI.
  4. Deyni Olivero: (N/D), 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K’s.

The Aces continue their final road trip to Utah as they battle the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, through Sunday, September 11th

After the Salt Lake series, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for the final six-game homestand of the season against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting Tuesday, September 13.

Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003