Aaliyah Jenkins's three-RBI home run gave the Pack the 6-4 win over the Bulldogs on Friday afternoon. Jenkins went two-for-three at-bat, to lead the Pack with four RBI, including the single through the left side that tied the game in the bottom of the fourth.
Sophomore Tyra Clary recorded the win for the Pack. Clary came in the seventh inning to relieve Ellie Garcia and shut down the Bulldogs' offense. Garcia started the game and led the defense for six innings before Clary stepped in. The freshman gave up seven hits, four runs (four earned), and had a high season of 11 strikeouts.
The Bulldogs started the day in the lead, with one run scored in the top of the first and ended up extending their lead to 2-0 in the top of the fourth. Nevada’s sophomore Charli Hawkins (1-2) hit her second home run of the season to cut the score to 2-1. Jenkins tied the game with one run before Jessica Sellers on a fielder’s choice scored Chelie Senini on an unearned run.
Fresno State took the lead in the top of the seventh with two runs, but the Pack was able to make the comeback with Jenkins's three-RBI home run.
Senini and Sellers also tallied one hit in the game.
Nevada and Fresno State will face each other again tomorrow at noon.