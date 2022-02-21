Senior second baseman Joshua Zamora was named Mountain West Player of the Week, Monday, following his standout performance over the weekend during a three-game series against Grand Canyon.
Over three games, two wins, Zamora hit .667 (8-for-12) with two doubles, three home runs, and five RBI to help the Pack to a series victory on the road. Zamora is off to a blistering start with the third-highest OPS (2.297) and slugging percentage (1.583) in the nation through the first weekend. He has an eight-game hitting streak dating back to last season. It marks the first such honor of his career for Zamora.
In the season-opener on Friday, Zamora went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, one home run, and one RBI. His solo shot game in the fourth inning with the Pack trailing by two runs, getting his team back into the game and eventually earning a 4-3 comeback win to open the season.
The redshirt senior from Foothill Ranch, Calif. tied a career-high with four hits in six at-bats during Saturday's Game-2 20-2 victory over Grand Canyon. Zamora launched two home runs in a game for the third time in his career. He hit one double and drove in three runs as well as scored four runs.
In Game 2, Zamora opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run home run to left field, putting the Pack up 2-0. He hit his second home run of the game in the 7th inning extending the advantage to 6-2. The homer was part of a five-run seventh.
During the series finale on Sunday, Zamora finished 2-for-2 with one walk, one double, and one RBI to reach base and record a hit in all three games over the weekend. Zamora's double in the third inning drove in Dario Gomez and staked the Pack out to a 3-0 lead.
Nevada is back in action against Arizona State on Tuesday, Feb. 22, continuing a season-opening road trip in the desert. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
(University of Nevada)