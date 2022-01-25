[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada scored just three points over the final six minutes Tuesday, allowing No. -/22 Colorado State to break open a late tie and defeat the Pack, 77-66, at Moby Arena.
Desmond Cambridge Jr., who scored a game-high 23 points, hit a jumper to tie it up at 63-63 with 6:03 remaining. That would be the Pack’s last points for a span of five minutes, 11 seconds, until Cambridge Jr.’s triple with 52 seconds left.
Colorado State (16-1, 6-1 MW) took advantage of the Pack drought, scoring 12-straight points. David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens, who led the Rams with 18 and 16 points, respectively, combined for 10 of Colorado State’s final 14. The Rams shot 68.0 percent (17-for-25) in the second half, after going just 10-for-30 over the opening 20 minutes.
Nevada (9-8, 3-3 MW) was the team that came out hot in that first half, scoring the first six points of the game, then using an 11-2 run to take an early 17-11 lead.
Cambridge Jr. scored 10 points in the opening half, teaming with Grant Sherfield (nine first-half points) to keep the Rams at arm’s length. The pair scored four-straight to get the Pack lead up to nine at 23-14 with eight minutes to go in the half, and a Cambridge Jr. triple with just under four minutes to go got Nevada’s lead back to eight at 30-22.
Nevada’s lead stretched to as many as 10 after Will Baker’s lefty floater with 53 seconds left in the half, and the Pack would end up going into the locker room with a 34-27 lead.
For the game, Baker scored 11 points with nine rebounds.
Colorado State opened the second half on a 12-5 run to tie the game at 39-39, and from there, the game would feature eight lead changes and nine ties until the Rams broke the 63-63 tie on a James Moors free throw with 5:43 to play.