[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada head coach Ken Wilson announced Friday the addition of Michael Barton to the Wolf Pack staff as Special Teams Coordinator and outside linebackers coach.
Barton has spent five seasons in the coaching ranks, most recently serving two campaigns (2021-22) at in a quality control role with special teams at California, his alma mater. Prior to his time in Berkeley, Barton spent three seasons (2018-20) at Fresno State, serving in a quality control role for the Bulldog defense throughout his tenure, and working with the defensive line as a graduate assistant from 2019-20.
“We are very excited to continue our successful Special Teams play and move it forward with the addition of Michael Barton,” Wilson said. “Michael is a dynamic young coach with experience working with some of the best coaches in our profession in developing winning Special Teams and Defenses. His energy, enthusiasm, and professionalism will be a huge addition to our staff.”
Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Barton played collegiately as a linebacker for the Golden Bears from 2012-15. After graduating from Cal in May of 2016, Barton played a final collegiate season for Arizona as a graduate transfer in 2016.
“I’m extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to be a part of the amazing staff that Coach Wilson has put together here at the University of Nevada,” Barton said. “To be a part of the rich tradition and history of success that Nevada Football is known for is an honor within itself, and I look forward to developing our young men into leaders while competing for Mountain West championships year in and year out. I’m forever thankful for this opportunity and excited to get to work. Go Pack Go!”
During his time on the Golden Bears staff, Barton worked with a special teams unit that in 2021 led the Pac-12 and ranked fourth nationally in kick returns with a school-record average of 29.06 yards per return. California’s kick return coverage ranked third in the conference at just 20.18 yards allowed per return, and led the Pac-12 with two blocked punts. Individually, Nikko Renigio was second in the Pac-12 and 11th nationally with a 29.06 kick-return average, including a 99-yard touchdown return. Nick Alftin was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention on special teams after blocking a pair of punts, and while kicker Dario Longhetto went 11-for-14 on field goals and a perfect 31-for-31 on PATs.
Last season, Golden Bears special teams was highlighted by Jeremiah Hunter, who finished ninth in the country in punt returns, averaging 10.7 yards a return, while overall California finished 24th nationally with 10.91 yards per return. Punter Jamieson Sheahan ranked 15th nationally and second in the Pac-12 with a 45.3-yard per-punt average. As a unit, California ranked 31st in the country in net punting (40.14 net yards per punt).
After working in commercial real estate for a year following the conclusion of his playing career, Barton embarked on his coaching career at Fresno State in 2018, working with the Bulldog defensive line and linebackers. In that first season, the Bulldogs set the mark for most victories in school history (12), captured the Mountain West title, defeated Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl, and finished the season ranked 18th in the final Associated Press poll.
That season, the Bulldog defense led the nation in red zone defense (.654), allowing only 12 touchdowns and 17 scores in 26 red zone trips by its opponents. The unit ranked second nationally in defensive touchdowns (seven), third in scoring defense (14.1 ppg), fourth in interceptions (19), tied for 11th in turnovers gained (26), and 17th in total defense (321.6 ypg).
In 2020, the defense ranked third nationally and paced the Mountain West with 4.17 sacks per game.
Barton played in 43 career games over his collegiate career, registering 234 tackles including 6.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles-for-loss. He also picked off a pass and recovered a fumble. At California, he led the team with a career-high 80 tackles and 7.5 TFL in 2014.
He set a career high in sacks (3.0) and matched his career best in tackles-for-loss (8.0) in his only season at Arizona in 2016.
Barton, a Richmond, Calif., native, graduated from California in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in American studies, and in 2020 earned his Master’s in Education from Fresno State.
Michael Barton Football Staff History
Season: Team – Coaching Position (Postseason, Champions)
2021: Cal – Quality Control, Special Teams
2020: Fresno State – Quality Control, Defense; Graduate Assistant, Defensive Line
2019: Fresno State – Quality Control, Defense; Graduate Assistant, Defensive Line
2018: Fresno State – Quality Control, Defense (Las Vegas Bowl Champion, MW Champion)