[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Las Vegas, Nev. –The Reno Aces’ (57-45) red-hot offense scored a season-high 15 runs in a 15-1 defeat of the Las Vegas Aviators (51-50) Thursday night in front of 5,279 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.
With the win, Reno improves their record to 10-5 against Las Vegas in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Donor Network West.
Trailing 1-0 in the third, the Aces scored 15 unanswered runs throughout the remaining six innings, the largest margin of victory for the Aces this season.
Miroglio finished the night with a 3-for-4 performance with a homer, four RBI, four runs scored and was a triple shy of the cycle.
Stone Garrett flexed his power for Reno in the fourth with a solo smash to left. The Sugar Land, Texas native continues to lead all of Triple-A with 26 homers and 87 runs batted in.
The power surge continued late in the game when Dominic Canzone bashed a two-run homer in the eighth.
In his Triple-A debut, Brandon Pfaadt impressed on the mound with six innings of one-run ball on three hits and fanned five batters to earn his first win as an Ace.
Aces Notables:
- Buddy Kennedy: 3-for-6, 3 RBI.
- Corbin Carroll: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R and extended hitting streak to five games.
- Yonny Hernandez: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, BB.
- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, HR (10), 2 RBI, 3 R, BB.
- Mitchell Stumpo: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K’s.
The Aces continue their only 12-game road trip of the season with a six-game slate against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, through Sunday, August 7th. Reno’s squad will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against Salt Lake, starting Tuesday, August 16. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.