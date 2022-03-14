[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada baseball pounded out 15 runs on 14 hits to complete a three-game sweep over San José State with a 15-10 win on Sunday at Peccole Park.
The Pack improves to 7-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play with the win and the Spartans fall to 9-7 overall and 2-4 in Mountain West action with the loss. Joshua Zamora had an outstanding day at the dish, driving in five runs on three hits including two home runs, one of which was a grand slam to help power Nevada to the five-run win.
Nevada scored 46 runs in three games against San José State and has scored 65 runs in the last four games leading to four wins in a row over conference foes.
How it happened
The Spartans grabbed an early lead with one run in the top of the first inning on an RBI ground out by Jack Collette to move in front 1-0 early in the game for the third time in three games.
The Spartans' lead didn't last long as the Pack scored one run to tie the game in the bottom of the first on a sac-fly by Dario Gomez. Starting pitcher Casey Burfield (W, 1-1) tossed a zero on the board in the top of the second and Nevada struck for seven runs on three hits and six walks to gain a seven-run advantage, 8-1, through two innings. Burfield delivered 5.2 innings and allowed five earned runs on four hits with five walks and six strikeouts to earn his first victory of the season.
Nevada put a crooked number on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth with two outs. Anthony Flores reached on an infield single and Ryan Jackson hit his first home run of the season to extend Nevada's lead to 11-3. Pat Caulfield followed with an RBI double down the line in left and Jacob Stinson drove in Caulfield with a single to center to give Nevada a 12-3 lead through four innings.
San José State threatened once again in the top of the ninth with four runs on three hits cutting Nevada's lead to five but Tyler Cochran closed the door and the Pack walked away with a 15-10 win on Sunday.
Every batter in the Pack's starting lineup got a hit for the second consecutive game and the second time this season. Zamora launched a grand slam and a solo shot for his two home runs today. It is the second time this season that Zamora has hit two home runs in a game, with the last coming during the opening series at Grand Canyon. Zamora earned conference player of the week honors after that effort.
Caulfield drove in two runs with a double during his 1-for-2 performance with three runs scored. Stinson went 2-for-5 with one run scored, a double, and two RBI. Flores and Jackson drove in two runs apiece. The Pack struck out just three times during Game 3 and only eight times in the series. Russell Hicks worked a clean 1.1 innings out of the bullpen with three strikeouts and Cochran delivered the final 2.0 innings and allowed four runs on three hits.
Up Next
Nevada will face Dixie State (8-6) for two-midweek games this week on Tuesday, Mar. 15 (1 p.m.), and Wednesday, Mar. 16 (12 p.m.) at Peccole Park.