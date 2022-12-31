[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Jarod Lucas exploded for a career-high 28 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, 3-5 from behind the arc, and 11-12 at the free throw line; Will Baker poured in 16 points of his own; and, Kenan Blackshear chipped in 14, as the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team took down Air Force 75-69, moving to 2-0 in Mountain West play.
The win also marks Nevada's 12th victory of the season, as they now hold an overall record of 12-3 this year.
The Pack had an efficient outing on the offensive end of the court, finishing the game with shooting clips of 45.1 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three, and 88.5 percent from the free throw line.
Nevada pulled down 34 rebounds to Air Force's 26, and nine of the Pack's boards were on the offensive glass, marking their second-most offensive rebounds in a contest this season.
Lucas was sensational on the offensive end of the floor throughout the game, surpassing his previous career-high of 27 points after shooting 70 percent from the field, 60 percent from behind the arc, and 92 percent from the free throw line. Lucas finished the contest with a game-high plus/minus of +12, and he has now reached double figures in 14 of Nevada's 15 games this season and has made at least three 3-pointers in nine contests.
Baker was dominant on offense all game, scoring in the paint at will throughout the contest. He finished the game with 16 points on 7-13 shooting from the field and 2-2 from the free throw line, while also pulling down a game-high eight rebounds.
Blackshear continued his streak of offensive brilliance, scoring 14 points in addition to grabbing four rebounds, and dishing out four assists, while also recording two steals on defense.
Freshman forward Darrion Williams had an all-around solid outing for the Pack, scoring six points on 3-6 shooting from the field, while also grabbing six rebounds, tallying three assists, and recording one steal.
Nevada began the game on a 7-0 run, as Baker scored back-to-back buckets in the paint followed by three made free throws from Lucas.
After the Falcons knocked down a 3-pointer, Lucas drilled his first 3-pointer of the contest, and Nick Davidson converted an and-one bucket in the paint, giving the Pack a 15-3 lead just over five minutes into the game. Trey Pettigrew hit two free throws shortly after to extend the Nevada lead to 17-3.
Air Force scored the next five points; but, Tre Coleman drained a corner 3-pointer off an inbound pass with less than one second on the shot clock to give the Pack a 20-8 lead with 12:04 left in the first half.
Just over a minute and a half later, Lucas hit his second 3-pointer of the game, and Baker followed with a massive dunk in the paint, giving Nevada a 15-point advantage with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half.
Air Force used a 9-0 run the next three minutes of gametime to trim the Pack's lead to six with 6:27 to go in the period; but, Lucas converted a tough and-one jump shot to stop the run and extend the Pack's lead to nine.
After the Falcons made a layup in the paint, Lucas found a cutting Blackshear in the lane who finished strong at the rim, despite being fouled. He proceeded to hit the free throw, making the score 31-21 with 3:14 to go until halftime.
Blackshear then drilled a contested 3-pointer to push the lead to 13 points with just over two minutes left in the half.
Nevada proceeded to enter halftime holding a 36-25 advantage over the Falcons.
Air Force opened the second half on an 8-2 run, trimming the Pack's lead to five; however, Darrion Williams scored four consecutive points in the paint, as Nevada retook control of the momentum and held a 42-33 advantage.
The pack pushed their lead up to 13 with just under 13 minutes to go in the game.
Air Force attempted to get back in the contest; but, the Pack, and particularly Lucas, had an answer each time.
Nevada held at least an eight-point advantage until the final 15 seconds of the game when the Falcons managed to come within six; but, Nevada continued to knock down free throws and went on to earn the six-point road victory.
Notable Stats:
- The 75 points scored by Nevada in the game marked the most points that Air Force has allowed in a game this season.
- Jarod Lucas scored 14 points in each half.
- Nevada knocked down an exceptional 23 free throws on 26 attempts.
- Saturday's win marks the first time Nevada has started off 2-0 in Mountain West play since the 2019-2020 season.
- The Pack had 13 second-chance points, while limiting Air Force to just four throughout the game.
- Nevada never trailed throughout the contest.
- The Pack shot 52.4 percent from the field in the second half.
- Nevada outscored Air Force in the paint, 30-26.
The Pack will return home to host Colorado State at the Lawlor Events Center this Wednesday with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.