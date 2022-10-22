[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Jarod Lucas had a game-high 20 points and Kenan Blackshear poured in 18 points of his own, as the Nevada men's basketball team outscored Cal State East Bay by 37 points over the last 28 minutes of gametime, earning a 96-59 victory in Friday's exhibition contest.
After Cal State East Bay scored the first basket of the game, the Wolf Pack responded with an 8-0, taking a six-point lead three and half minutes into the game.
The two squads went back and forth over the next nine minutes, before Nevada used a 9-0 run to build their largest lead of the game thus far, taking a 30-21 advantage.
Cal State East Bay managed to trim the lead to five; but, that was as close as they would get, as Tre Coleman threw down a monstrous and-one dunk and knocked down the free-throw to convert the three-point play, extending the Wolf Pack lead to eight points with 4:06 to play in the first half.
Nevada then outscored East Bay 10-7 over the last four minutes of the period, taking a 43-32 lead into the break.
The Pack came out firing to begin the second half, opening up the period on a 19-6 run to build a 24-point advantage with just under 15 minutes to play.
Nevada maintained a high level of intensity throughout the entire second half, as they consistently turned defense into offense and continued to increase their lead, cruising to a 37-point victory over the Pioneers.
Notable Stats:
- Nevada had six different players score at least nine points.
- The Pack shot a stellar 60.3 percent from the field for the game and 81.8 percent from the free-throw line.
- Nevada recorded 19 assists on 35 made field goals.
- The Wolf Pack were +13 in turnover margin.
Up Next
The Nevada men's basketball team will return to the court for their season opening contest on Monday, November 7, as they are set to host Utah Tech to officially begin the 2022-23 season.
