[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada men’s tennis fell, 4-0, to Ole Miss Sunday, closing its weekend of action at the ITA Kickoff, hosted by University of Virginia.
Ole Miss clinched the doubles point with victories at Nos. 1 and 2. Nikola Slavic and Lukas Engelhardt defeated Matheo Coupu and Delmas N’Tcha 6-2, while partners Satchel Benn and Loris Zisswiller dropped the matc to their Ole Miss counterparts, Simon Junk and John Hallquist Lithen 6-3. The third doubles match went unfinished.
In singles play, Ole Miss picked up straight-sets decisions at Nos. 5, 3, and 2 to close out the match. Delmas N’Tcha put up a good fight against John Hallquist Lithen at No. 2, falling short in the first set 7-5, but dropped the second set, 6-2.
Nevada returns to competition in two weeks, taking on University of Pacific Friday, Feb. 17 in Stockton, and then travelling to Irvine for a match against UC Irvine Saturday, Feb. 18.
Ole Miss 4, Nevada 0
Doubles
No. 1 – Nikola Slavic/Lukas Engelhardt (OM) def. Matheo Coupu/Delmas N’Tcha, 6-2
No. 2 – Simon Junk/John Hallquist Lithen (OM) def. Satchel Benn/Loris Zisswiller, 6-3
No. 3 – Isac Stromberg/Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) vs. Pedro Liborio/Youssef Hassani, 5-4 unfinished
Order of finish: 1, 2
Singles
No. 1 – Slavic (OM) vs. Liborio 6-4, 4-3 unfinished
No. 2 – Hallquist Lithen (OM) def. N’Tcha 7-5, 6-2
No. 3 – Junk (OM) def. Coupu 6-3, 6-4
No. 4 – Engelhardt (OM) vs. Hassani 6-7, 3-3 unfinished
No. 5 – Schlagenhauf (OM) def. Benn 6-4, 6-2
No. 6 – Stromberg (OM) vs Zisswiller 7-5, 1-6, unfinished