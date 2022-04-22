RENO, Nev. – Nevada softball took the first game of the series against the New Mexico Lobos on Friday afternoon.
Sophomore Blake Craft threw four innings for the Pack to record the win. Craft gave up seven hits, three runs (three earned), and strikeout four. Sophomore Tyra Clary closed the game for the squad. Clary gave up two hits and recorded three strikeouts.
The game started scoreless for two innings before the Lobos took the lead in the top of the third inning with two runs. Nevada's offense responded by adding three runs to the board in the bottom of the third.
Mia Misasi (1-3) doubled to left center and put the Pack on bases. Chelie Senini came to bat and advanced to third base on an error by the Lobos, scoring Misasi to put the Pack on the board. Lauren Gutierrez on a sacrificed flown out scored Senini from third base. Aaliyah Jenkins (2-4) singled down the left line to get on bases, before Jessica Sellers' (1-4) RBI single through the right side that gave the Pack the 3-2 lead.
Nevada extended the lead to 6-2 by adding three runs in the fourth inning with Kallahan Hunter's two-RBI single and a single-RBI by Jenkins. The Lobos added one to their score, and Danielle Lew with a double-base hit added another run for the Pack to keep the final score 7-3.
The Pack will be back tomorrow, Saturday, for the second game against the Lobos. The first pitch is set for noon.