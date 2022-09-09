[Nevada Athletics Release]
Nevada volleyball split the day at the Cal Tournament after a 3-1 win against Tennessee State and a 3-2 loss against Utah Tech Friday afternoon.
Nevada 3 - Tennessee State 1
Nevada’s offense again was led by the outside duo Gabby McLaughlin and Kayla Afoa. McLaughlin recorded 14 kills with a .176 hitting percentage. While, Afoa had 13 kills in a .163 hitting percentage.
Andrea Alcaraz led the back row with 18 digs, followed by Kia Kaohelaulii with 16 digs. Alcaraz had also recorded another double-digits game in assists with 31.
Tennessee State was the one who jumped on the scoreboard first, putting up a three-point lead at the beginning of the set. Nevada tied the game, but Tennessee State expanded the lead and closed the set 25-18.
Nevada made a comeback and took the lead from the beginning after a seven-score run. The Pack kept the set under control to close it 25-15.
The Pack kept the momentum going and jumped on the scoreboard to take control of the third and fourth sets. Nevada concluded the match 3-1 with third set being 25-18 and the fourth set 25-20.
Nevada 2 - Utah Tech 3
Afoa and McLaughlin continued their dominance on the net by leading the Pack offense. Afoa recorded 23 kills, while McLaughlin had 18. McLaughlin led the back row this time with 23 digs.
Andrea Alcaraz had a season-high of 53 assists while recording 17 digs and four blocks.
Freshman Jordan Schwartz led the Pack blocks with five total, putting herself in a great position leading the category with 39 blocks so far in the season.
The Trailblazers took over the set right-away after putting a lead of 8-2. The Pack was able to get the score within four points, tying the game at the 17-17 mark. Nevada took the lead, but Utah Tech reversed the score and closed the set 25-22.
In the second set, the Pack took the lead after putting up 10-7. The Trailblazers tied the game at the 13-13 mark, reversing the score and closing the set 25-21.
The Pack jumped on the scoreboard to take control of the set from the beginning. The Trailblazers tied the game at the 6-6 mark, but Nevada made the stop to take the lead once again and save the match with a 25-20 score.
Nevada kept the momentum going to take the fourth set from the start, leading the match to the decision set after a 25-18 score.
In the final set the Trailblazers took over from the beginning after opening a four-point lead and closed the match with a 15-9 score for the win.
UP NEXT
Nevada will continue its participation at the Cal tournament as they take the host team at 2:30 p.m.