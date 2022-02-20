[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Nevada swim and dive finishes second in the 2022 Mountain West Championships on Saturday evening. San Diego State secured the win with 1,541,5 points, while the Pack scored a total of 1,277.5 points.
Senior, Donna dePolo concluded her collegiate career, sweeping the breaststroke events after winning the 200 this evening. dePolo, with a time of 2:08.31, broke the school, while being just one one-hundredth of a second from breaking the All-Time Mountain West record. The senior was also given the Mountain West Senior Recognition Award for all her success in and out of the pool.
In the 1650 free, senior, Caitlyn McHugh picked a gold medal, with a time of 16:31.33. McHugh was the first Wolf Pack swimmer to win the event since 2013, when current assistant coach, Mengjiao Mi won the title.
Seniors, Mikayla Dance (16:53.73), Mariana Vignoli (16:59.48), and Reese Lamph (17:18.53), also scored points for the Pack in the 1650 free after taking eighth, tenth, and 17th place.
In the 200 back, Kyla Alexander dropped her time to 1:59.98, to finish in tenth. Benedict Nagy finished 15th, with a time of 2:02.42, while Daniela Piccinini (2:00.88) tied for 17th.
Juniors, Colette Berkenfield and Nicolette Jasko represented Nevada in the 100 free. Berkenfield finished 22nd, with a time of 51.45, while Jasko in 51.61 finished 23rd place.
Seniors, Wiktoria Samula, Dance, and Gianni Pitto also represented the Pack in the 200 breaststroke. Samula finished fourth, with a time of 2:12.96, while Dance (2:14.23), on her second event of the day, finished sixth, and Pitto (2:18.05) took the 13th place.
To conclude the individual events, senior Julia Adamczyk, with a time of 2:02.03, dropped her time from the morning and finished 11th in the 200 butterfly. Junior, Destiny Kling (2:04.69) finished in 21st.
In the platform events, Laura Isabel Vazquez Lopez scored 281.40, to sneak in and get a bronze medal after her last dive. Senior, Linnea Sorensen finished in eighth place with a score of 230.35. Lucia Gabino (258.45), Jessie Nowotny (236.85), and Bailey Heydra (214.60) took 9th, 10th, and 13th after competing in the consolation final.
To finish the night, the 400 free relay squad, composed of McHugh, Josien Wijkhuijs, Berkenfield, and dePolo finished in fourth, with a time of 3:22.92.
Now the Pack waits to see if the NCAA B cut times to qualify for the championships in Atlanta, Georgia. While the divers will be competing at the NCAA E Zone Diving Championship in Flagstaff, Ariz. looking for a shot to qualify for the NCAA Championships, March 7-9.