[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada track and field has released their indoor and outdoor schedule for the 2022-2023 season.
The 2021-2022 season was one of the best performances as a team that the Pack have seen. The indoor season saw a fifth place Mountain West Championships finish and nine Nevada all-time best marks in various events.
Returning for her junior season, Rayven Nealey tied the top record in the triple jump and returning in graduate standing, Hanah Smrt earned a ninth-place spot on Nevada’s all-time record list in the pentathlon. The outdoor season was even more impressive.
The women’s squad came away with 11 Nevada all-time best marks, four qualifiers for the NCAA West Preliminary, and a single qualifier for the NCAA Championship. Their fourth place Mountain West Championship finish was one of their top performances in program history.
The 4x400m relay team at the championships, made up of returners Lillian Gregg, Emily Costello, Kylie Burton, and Carolyn Ross, broke the previous record, putting their time of 3:43.38 at the top of the all-time records list for Nevada.
The Pack will kick off the indoor season traveling to the Spokane Invitational, hosted by Washington State, December 10. This is the first time since 2016 that the track and field season for Nevada will start in December, usually beginning in January.
After the winter break, Nevada will next race towards the end of January at the Texas Tech Open and Multis competition, January 26-28. Texas Tech women were ranked third in the country last season by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association poll. At this event last year, Texas Tech hosted 16 schools from across the country, including nationally ranked Texas A&M, Florida State, Kansas, and Oklahoma.
For the final regular season meet, the Wolf Pack will travel to a traditional event on their schedule, the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, February 10-11. Last season, 10 athletes recorded personal bests in their respected events, with two now-graduated Pack athletes finishing the meet tying Nevada school records.
Coming off a strong performance last year, the Pack will return to Albuquerque two weeks later, February 23-25, for the Mountain West Indoor Conference Championships. Last year, Nevada consistently held a top five spot, finishing in fifth on day one, fourth on the second, and rounding out fifth once again on the last day.
The following week, March 10-11, Nevada travels back to Albuquerque for the third and final time of the indoor season for the NCAA Indoor Championships.
Jumping right into a busy outdoor season, Nevada will see the bulk of their competitions in California, with nine meets in the regular season, and two in the post, before finishing up in Austin, Texas.
Earning a fourth-place finish last season, the squad first heads to Sacramento to compete in the Hornet Invitational March 17-18. The following week, the Pack heads to San Diego for the Aztec Invitational hosted by San Diego State. Next, they will travel to Palo Alto for the Stanford Invitational Distance Carnival, March 31-April 1. That same weekend, the team will also compete in the Mike Fanelli Invitational in San Francisco.
The week of April 12-15, Nevada will compete in the Bryan Clay Multi and Invitational in Azusa, California, the Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, California, and the Beach Invitational in Long Beach. The last outdoor regular season competition will be the Fresno State Invitational held on April 29.
The outdoor season will conclude with three championship meets. The first is the Mountain West Championships, which Nevada will be headed back to Fresno State to compete on May 10-13. The next meet, the NCAA Preliminary Round will be hosted by Sacramento State, May 24-27.
To conclude the 2023 season for Nevada, The NCAA National Championships will be held in Austin at the University of Texas, June 7-10