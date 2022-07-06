Head coach Lee Nelson announced eight additions to the Nevada volleyball program on Wednesday afternoon.
Hannah Platt
Roseville, Calif. | Sierra College
Platt played indoor and beach volleyball during her time at Sierra College. She earned Big 8 First Team All-Conference in 2022, All-NorCal region, and CCCWVCA player of the week in 2021. In beach volleyball, Platt earned Two-Year College Beach Volleyball Player To Watch ACVA and Big 8 All-Conference pair in 2022.
The 6"2 Roseville, Calif. native was part of the team that won the conference in 2019 and 2021 in volleyball. Platt was also a conference champion in 2022 in beach volleyball. Platt concluded her career with the Wolverines with 388 kills, 106 digs, 60 total blocks, and 454 points.
"Hannah is another player that excels in multiple positions and comes off a great Junior College career playing under legendary Nevada Alumnae Coach Alanna Whitnack at Sierra College," said head coach Lee Nelson. "I expect Hannah to have a positive impact on our squad from day one."
Jaclyn Sanchez
Fountain Valley, Calif. | Irvine Valley College
The 5"11 transfer Sanchez was also a two-sport athlete at Irvine Valley College, playing volleyball and beach volleyball. The Fountain Valley native earned Second Team All-Conference in indoor volleyball in 2021, also First Team All-Conference, and most valuable pair in beach volleyball in 2022. She finished her career at Irvine as a setter/outside hitter with 200 kills, 36 assists, 23 service aces, 199 digs, 14 total blocks, and 230.5 points.
"Jaclyn comes off a great season at Irvine Valley College," stated head coach Lee Nelson. "One of the most versatile players we have recruited to Nevada, Jaclyn is physical enough to play on the outside, technical enough to set, and has a strong understanding of the flow of the game."
Jordan Schwartz
Littleton, Colo. | Legend HS
Schwartz is a 6''3 Littleton, Colo. native that will likely play middle blocker for the Pack. Schwartz was part of the team that won the conference in 2020-2021 and letter winner in basketball (2018) and volleyball (2020-2021).
"Jordan brings with her height a strong work ethic," said head coach Nelson. "The combination of her physical abilities with her strong sense of motivation means Jordan has a great upside, and I expect to see tremendous growth out of her during her time at Nevada."
Nicos Clarke
Kapolei, Hawaii | Waianae HS
Nicos Clarke is a 6"0 that will potentially serve the Pack as an outside/opposite hitter. Clarke played in the Spike and Serve Volleyball Club Hawaii and has earned First Team All-Conference and Impact Player. The Kapolei, Hawaii native was also a letterwinner in Soccer (2010-2012) and Volleyball (2017-2022).
"Nicos brings to Nevada a strong combination of offensive and defensive strengths. A powerful attacker on both the left and the right, as well as the potential to be big time stopper as a blocker, means Nicos can be an impact player for the Pack," stated head coach Nelson.
Emilie Parker
Fullerton, Calif. | Lincoln, Calif.
Parker is an incoming freshman hoping to create an impact rightaway in the libero position. The Fullerton, Calif. native was a letterwinner all four years of varsity volleyball in high school. Parker helped the team to win the Foothill Valley League from 2019 through 2021, the SAC-Joaquin D3 in 2021, and was part of the team that ended up in the NorCal Regional semi-finals in Open in 2021.
"Emilie comes to Nevada a solid passer and tenacious defender. She immediately gives us great depth in the libero position, and we are excited to welcome her to the Pack," stated head coach Nelson.
Parker was a First-team All-league Honorable Mention in Volleyball (2018-2021), and earned the Foothill Valley League Student Athlete Award in 2018, 2019, 2021. Emilie ended her high school career with 169 sets played, 3.1 digs per set, 527 digs, and 113 serve aces.
Rylie Romero
Tampa, Florida | Randolph HS
Romero is a 5"8 incoming freshman, with great experience for our setter's squad. The Tampa, Florida native was a letterwinner in volleyball (2018-2021) and tennis (2020-2022). Rylie was part of the District champion volleyball team in 2018-2021 and Bi-District champion in 2020 and 2021.
"Rylie is a solid setter that knows how to compete, plays defense at a high level, and is a great addition to our setting corps," commented head coach Nelson.
Romero earned District 26AAA First-team All-District in 2018-2021, District Setter of the Year 2020, District Unanimous M.V.P 2021, and San Antonio Express News All Area Team 2021.
Mia Fearnley
Reno, Nev. | Reno HS
Fearnley comes from a long family history of University of Nevada alumni. The 5"10 outside/right side hitter was a four-year letter winner in volleyball. The Reno, Nev. native was part of the Regional champion team in 2018 and 2019, and League champion in 2018, 2019, and 2021 (Spring and Fall seasons due to COVID).
"Mia brings with her a great work ethic which, added to her attention to detail and physical abilities, promises the opportunity for a great deal of growth." said head coach Nelson.
Fearnley earned First Team All-League in both seasons of 2021 and Max Preps/AVCA player of the week honors.
Bella Snyder
Fresno, Calif. | West Salem HS
Bella Snyder is a 6"0 middle blocker who will be a great addition to the traditional position of the Pack. Snyder is an incoming freshman who lettered in volleyball all four years of her high school career (2018-2022)
"Bella is a middle blocker that can easily fly under the radar due to her size, but what caught our attention right away was how fluid she moved and how dynamic she was on offense," said head coach Nelson, "She doesn't take plays off and expands our list of offensive options."
Snyder was First-Team All-Conference in 2020 and 2021, First-Team All-State in 2020 and 2021, an honorable mention in 2018, Second-Team All-Conference in 2019, and earned Athlete of the Week honors by her school.
Head coach Lee Nelson is entering his seventh year at the Nevada volleyball helm, with associate head coach Korrin Wild, and new assistant coach Akiko Hatakeyama.
(University of Nevada)