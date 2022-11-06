[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada shut down Colorado State on a 3-0 match to take first win since 2002, Saturday afternoon.
Kayla Afoa led the Pack with 15 kills in a .303 hitting percentage. Afoa also led the defense with 16 digs and four service aces.
Rylie Romero came in on the rotation and led the Pack in assists with 16 recorded. Andrea Alcaraz was not far behind, as she registered 15 assists.
Nevada's serve played a significant role in the match as they scored 13 aces on the Rams.
How it happened
Nevada started the set with an 8-4 lead. Colorado State tied the game 9-9, but the Pack regained the lead, as they opened a 20-15 lead that forced the Rams to call a timeout. Nevada continued ahead to win the set 25-20.
The second set was a battle for the Pack. The Rams jumped on the scoreboard early with a 17-12 lead. Nevada made a comeback, and with a five-score run, the Pack tied the game 18-18. Alcaraz scored back-to-back service aces, giving Nevada the lead to win the set, 25-21.
The third set was no different as the Pack continued on a row with a 5-0 lead that forced the Rams to call a timeout. Colorado State cut the deficit to 6-7, but Nevada continued on the lead to close the set 25-22.
Up next:
The Pack goes on the road for a match against Boise State on Thursday and Utah State Saturday.